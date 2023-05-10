BSO Special Victims Unit detective faces official misconduct, extortion charges

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of one of their own on Tuesday afternoon.

BSO said they have arrested a BSO Special Victims Unit (SVU) detective Demetrious Campbell, 48, for falsifying information and closing out sex crime cases without a thorough investigation and, in one case, threatening a victim with deportation.

Campbell has been with BSO for almost 21 years. He faces nine counts of official misconduct and one count of extortion.

"Recently, a victim called the SVU to check on the status of her sexual battery case. When one of Campbell's supervisors asked him about the case, Campbell said the victim was uncooperative, refused to have an examination done to collect evidence and did not want police to investigate further. However, the sergeant said the woman was adamant that she was cooperative and consented to an examination," investigators said.

Detectives say the sergeant reopened the case and personally investigated it.

That same sergeant said he discovered 25 cases in 2022 and eight cases in 2023 classified as "unfounded."

An investigation into Campbell's cases revealed discrepancies when compared to the evidence collected and information documented in the cases.

"Detectives noted that from October 2021 to March 2023, Campbell was assigned approximately 99 sex crime and abuse cases, and 41 of those cases were classified as unfounded. So far, investigators have taken sworn statements from nine of the victims. Detectives said one of the victims said Campbell told her not to use her case to get a U-visa and threatened to have her deported. The investigation into the 41 cases is ongoing," officials said.

"Sex offenses are such heinous crimes to recover from because of the emotional and sometimes physical scars endured by victims that last for many years," Sheriff Gregory Tony said. "I expect all BSO employees to serve with virtuous character and integrity. Failure to fully investigate such serious crimes is reprehensible and downright disgraceful. The public can rest assured all unfounded SVU cases investigated by Campbell will be reopened and thoroughly reviewed. Victims of any crime have a right to have their cases fully investigated and their violators arrested."