BSO sheriff, Deerfield Beach clash over police and fire contract costs

The dispute between the city of Deerfield Beach and the Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) over a new contract for police and fire services boiled over with a social media post from Sheriff Gregory Tony.

"I will take on this corrupt city manager and his position head-on," said Tony.

After the message, the sheriff posted a copy of a roll call with Deerfield deputies from last week.

In the meeting, the sheriff said he is fighting for raises, but that he isn't getting cooperation from the city manager, Rodney Brimlow.

City says cost increase breaks agreement

According to Deerfield, BSO is asking for an additional $7.25 million to cover raises for hundreds of BSO deputies and firefighters, but Deerfield said that's $2.3 million over an agreed yearly "cap" on contract costs.

In the roll call, the sheriff asks deputies, "You tell me if I should go nuclear and destroy him, because I have the power." Deerfield said someone forwarded a copy of the roll call to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Former BSO captain now city manager

Brimlow was a decades-long Deerfield captain-a loyalist, the sheriff says-until Brimlow became city manager a few months ago.

The sheriff claims Brimlow has provided "misinformation, false information, or incomplete information to the elected body so they can make the appropriate decision."

"We did not pick this fight," said Deerfield Mayor Todd Drosky.

Brimlow was not available for comment.

The mayor said the sheriff ended the contract, but the sheriff denies that has happened.

Drosky said they are considering all options, including running their own police and fire departments.