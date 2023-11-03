BSO: 'Porch pirate' caught on video stealing mail, package from Tamarac home

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a 'porch pirate' caught on camera.

Detectives said it happened at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, near the 5400 block of Northwest 26th Terrace in Tamarac.

Home video surveillance shows a blue sedan stopping by the victim's house, then a woman is seen removing mail from the victim's mailbox and stealing a package from in front of the home.

Then the woman is seen walking back to the vehicle, placing the items in the back seat before entering the driver's seat and taking off southbound.

Anyone with information on the porch pirate's whereabouts should contact BSO Tamarac District Detective Sophie Riggs at 954-247-6033.