Watch CBS News
Local News

BSO: Man meets 2 women at Hard Rock Casino, ends up without belongings

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

BSO: Man meets 2 women at Hard Rock Casino, ends up without belongings
BSO: Man meets 2 women at Hard Rock Casino, ends up without belongings 00:32

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for two women accused of robbing a man at his home after a night at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood. 

According to detectives, back  on Dec. 18, 2022,  the victim met two unknown women while at the casin and brought them back to his residence. 

The victim told authorities that the next day, he discovered some of his belongings were missing including a firearm, sneakers and watches.

Anyone with information on the women's identity is asked to contact BSO Detective Michael Sgro at 954-786-4208 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. 

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 8, 2023 / 3:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.