BSO: Man meets 2 women at Hard Rock Casino, ends up without belongings

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for two women accused of robbing a man at his home after a night at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood.

According to detectives, back on Dec. 18, 2022, the victim met two unknown women while at the casin and brought them back to his residence.

The victim told authorities that the next day, he discovered some of his belongings were missing including a firearm, sneakers and watches.

Anyone with information on the women's identity is asked to contact BSO Detective Michael Sgro at 954-786-4208 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone.