Broward Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect of indecent exposure and assault on a woman in Weston

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect seen on video assaulting a woman while exposing himself publicly in Weston on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred near the 16500 block of Gulf Club Road at approximately 4:39 p.m., according to BSO.

The victim told deputies that she was sitting on the grass when an unknown man grabbed her from behind. She struggled with the attacker before he got up, put on his shoes, and used a nearby scooter to flee the scene.

Surveillance footage shows the subject, who BSO describes as a "light-skinned male wearing a khaki hoodie and distinctive red and black pants," exposing and pleasuring himself in a nearby parking lot. He is then seen slowly approaching the victim, checking his surroundings, and removing his shoes before grabbing her from behind.

People who live near where the incident took place spoke to CBS News Miami about what happened.

"Well, I'm scared about these things happening here, so I will let them know to be careful about strangers," Mel Flores Lozano, a resident in the area, said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact BSO's Weston detective at 954-626-4006 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

For anonymous tips, BSO suggests contacting Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

BSO detectives are offering a reward of up to $5000 if the information leads to an arrest.