6-year-old boy who died in Tamarac accidentally shot himself with unsecured gun, BSO says

Boy, 6, accidentally shot, killed himself in Tamarac apartment, BSO said

TAMARAC - A 6-year-old boy who was found dead inside a Tamarac condo complex on Monday accidentally shot and killed himself with an unsecured gun, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

The BSO Homicide Unit determined in a preliminary investigation that the boy, identified as Odaine Hall, was being watched by his uncle when he obtained an unsecured firearm and shot himself in a Sun Vista Gardens condominium in the 5600 block of Rock Island Road.

When BSO deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded Monday afternoon, they found the child with a single gunshot wound. The boy was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Images from Chopper 4 showed multiple emergency vehicles at the scene, with yellow police tape cordoning off the area. Concerned residents gathered nearby, waiting anxiously to return to their homes.

Detectives said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

One woman, visibly distraught, collapsed into the arms of a first responder and was later placed in a police cruiser.

"We heard the sirens," said Carlos Mejia, who had been working nearby. "I saw a lady crying with another child. Guns are dangerous, especially when children are around."

BSO said in a statement the agency "implores gun owners to properly secure their firearms and practice essential gun safety tips. A firearm should always be unloaded and stored in a locked storage container that isn't easily accessible to minors. Doing so protects children and adults by preventing unintentional shootings and incidents like this one."