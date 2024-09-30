Watch CBS News
BSO investigates fatal shooting of 6-year-old boy in Tamarac

By Mauricio Maldonado, Joan Murray

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a six-year-old boy Monday afternoon at a gated community in Tamarac.

BSO responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. about a shooting at the Sun Vista Gardens condominium in the 5600 block of Rock Island Road. Upon arrival, deputies found the unidentified boy dead from a gunshot wound.

Images from Chopper 4 showed multiple emergency vehicles at the scene, with yellow police tape cordoning off the area.

Concerned residents gathered nearby, waiting anxiously to return to their homes.

One woman, visibly distraught, collapsed into the arms of a first responder and was later placed in a police cruiser.

"We heard the sirens," said Carlos Mejia, who had been working nearby. "I saw a lady crying with another child. Guns are dangerous, especially when children are around."

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the boy was alone at the time of the shooting.

In a statement, BSO detectives urged the public to take precautions with firearms, "We want to remind the public to secure your firearms. Securing your firearms protects not only children, but adults, and we want to remind them of that."

The investigation is ongoing.

