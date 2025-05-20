BSO Fire Rescue lieutenant placed on leave following DUI arrest, authorities say

A Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue lieutenant has been placed on administrative leave with pay after being arrested early Sunday on suspicion of DUI and leaving the scene of a crash, according to arrest documents.

Lt. Joshua Cornblit, 45, was taken into custody on May 18 in the 16000 block of Blatt Boulevard in Weston, BSO said.

Authorities said Cornblit, once named firefighter of the year, was driving a black GMC when he allegedly backed out of a parking space, struck an unoccupied black Lincoln and left the scene without providing information.

Vehicle located through license plate reader hit

According to deputies, a license plate reader hit on the suspect vehicle shortly after and responding officers located the car parked with the ignition running.

A woman identified as Cornblit's wife, Meilin Cornblit , 41, was found in the driver's seat. Moments later, deputies located Joshua Cornblit walking nearby.

A deputy reported that Cornblit had bloodshot eyes, unsteady balance and an odor of alcohol on his breath. Cornblit allegedly admitted to having "a couple of drinks."

Witnesses describe alcohol consumption, seat swap



Four witnesses told deputies they saw Cornblit and his wife consuming alcoholic beverages at a nearby restaurant bar earlier that night.

According to the arrest report, witnesses stated the couple initially entered the vehicle with Meilin Cornblit in the driver's seat and Joshua Cornblit in the passenger's seat. The two then swapped seats before the vehicle left the parking lot.

One of the witnesses, whose vehicle was struck, recorded video of the vehicle leaving the lot and provided it to deputies. All four witnesses identified Joshua Cornblit as the person who drove the vehicle from the scene.

When approached by deputies, Cornblit allegedly denied driving and claimed he was not in a vehicle. After being advised of the ongoing investigation, he later admitted it was just him and his wife in the vehicle.

Deputies noted signs of impairment and initiated a DUI investigation. Cornblit refused a breath test despite being read Florida's Implied Consent law.

Cornblit was subsequently arrested and transported to BSO's main jail.