BSO employees accused of COVID-19 relief fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE - Dozens of Broward Sheriff's Office employees are expected to be charged with stealing from a federal government loan program.

According to CBS News Miami's partner The Miami Herald, a federal investigation within the sheriff's office discovered dozens of officers defrauded the Paycheck Protection Program.

The program, approved in 2020 by Congress, was meant to help businesses and employees stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. The money must be used to pay employees, mortgage interest, rent, and utilities.

The U.S. Attorney's Office plans to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to detail the fraud charges being brought against both deputies and detention officers, according to the Herald's sources.

This is not the first time officers have been charged with this type of fraud.

Earlier this year, a former Miami-Dade police officer pleaded guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud. He was accused of making fraudulent claims to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars from the feds for a company he ran.

South Florida is one of three locations in the nation where there is a special task force from the U.S. Attorney's Office to go after COVID-19 relief fraud.