BSO captain demoted, deputy placed on leave after triple homicide

A Broward Sheriff's Office captain was demoted and a deputy placed on administrative leave amid ongoing scrutiny of the agency's response to a triple homicide in Tamarac, Sheriff Gregory Tony announced.

Capt. Jeremiah Cooper was demoted to deputy and deputy Raul Ortiz was placed on paid leave, following an internal review of the Feb. 16 shooting deaths of Mary Gingles, her father David Ponzer, and neighbor Andrew Farrin.

The moves come after Tony acknowledged the department "fell short" in its investigation and prior handling of repeated domestic violence calls involving the suspect, Nathan Gingles, who is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Gingles allegedly shot and killed the three victims before abducting his and Mary Gingles' daughter, who was later found unharmed after an Amber Alert.

Last week, the sheriff placed seven deputies on paid administrative leave in connection with the case.