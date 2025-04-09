Watch CBS News
Broward deputy accused of beating woman with belt, causing her hearing loss

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
Hunter Geisel

CBS Miami

A Broward County Sheriff's detention deputy was charged this week with domestic violence after allegedly assaulting a woman so severely that she said she lost hearing in one ear and had to be hospitalized for other serious injuries, authorities said.

On Wednesday, BSO announced  the arrest of 30-year-old David Powell on several charges, including four counts of domestic battery, three counts of aggravated battery and one count of felony battery.

According to BSO, Powell was hired by the agency on Dec. 6, 2021. He has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony released a statement alongside the arrest announcement, saying that domestic violence is "never acceptable" no matter who the perpetrator is.

"This is a serious issue that devastates the safety and wellbeing of individuals and families," he said. "Whenever anyone in this community, including employees of this agency, break the law, they will be held accountable for their actions."

Alleged victim says abuse history goes back to 2024

Around 7:20 p.m. Monday, BSO received a domestic disturbance report in Dania Beach. 

When deputies arrived, they met with Powell, who told them he and a woman had a "verbal altercation." BSO did not say what the relationship was between Powell and the woman.

However, upon speaking with the woman, detectives learned that Powell physically abused her, BSO said.

According to detectives, the investigation revealed that Powell "forcefully slapped the victim in the face and ear, causing her to lose hearing in the ear and beat her multiple times with a belt," BSO said. An examination at an area hospital showed that the woman had suffered such significant injuries that she required hospitalization.

During the investigation, the woman then revealed that there were additional past incidents of violence by Powell that dated back to March 2024, BSO said.

According to BSO, a risk protection order was then completed on Powell and deputies confiscated several firearms during the investigation.  

Powell was then arrested and taken to BSO Main Jail.

