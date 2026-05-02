Fire crews battle brush fire in southwest Miami-Dade burning around 20 acres

Firefighters are battling a brush fire that ignited Saturday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade County's Redlands area, where heavy smoke filled the air.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was alerted to the blaze, which started shortly after 3 p.m. on a private farming property. Currently, the fire is burning about 20 acres.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopters are operating above the area, and Miami-Dade sheriff's deputies are blocking roads, including Southwest 136th Street off Chrome Avenue, to prevent drivers from entering the smoky conditions.

This is the second brush fire to spark up in the area this week. The first fire, in the Tamiami Trail area, burned more than 9,000 acres.

No additional information has been released.