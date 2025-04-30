Brush fire fills Sunrise neighborhood with smoke as crews battle flames

A 5-acre wildfire sent smoke billowing over the Emerald Isles neighborhood in Sunrise Wednesday morning, prompting warnings from fire officials amid worsening drought conditions in South Florida.

The brush fire, located in a wooded area near Hiatus Road and NW 44th Street next to a lake, remained active and uncontained as of Wednesday afternoon, according to an interactive map from the Florida Forest Service. Sunrise Fire Rescue and forestry crews were on scene since early morning.

No structures have been reported damaged, and no one's been injured as a result of the brush fire, authorities said.

"I woke up and thought something was burning in the house," said Brantley Kelly, a resident of the neighborhood. "The whole house stunk. I went room to room, cleared everything. Then when I came out, I saw it was across the street."

Kelly said the smoke was so thick it resembled fog, unusual for South Florida.

"It looked like we were in another state," he said.

South Florida facing drought conditions

Sunrise Fire Chief John McNamara urged residents to use extreme caution with open flames, especially during the ongoing drought.

"Even a small ember from a cigarette butt or backyard fire can travel 20 to 40 yards and spark a wildfire," McNamara warned.

Fire officials said the region is facing moderate to severe drought conditions, made worse by gusty winds and dead vegetation.

Authorities advised residents to avoid open burns, remove dry plant debris from roofs and gutters, and refrain from tossing cigarette butts on the ground.