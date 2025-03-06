Broward's Stonewall National Museum faces financial struggles after funding cuts

The Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library, a vital institution preserving LGBTQ+ history, is struggling to keep up with an influx of donated materials as financial challenges mount.

"We don't have the budget right now to hire the two other people that we need, a librarian and an archivist who could process this material," said Robert Kesten, the museum's president and CEO, as he pointed to stacks of unprocessed artwork and historical documents.

Government, corporate funding cuts take a toll

The financial troubles began when both state and federal grants were cut off, leading to a domino effect that also saw corporate donations disappear.

"When the government made it clear that they would not look favorably on those kinds of contributions, they also disappeared," Kesten said.

The museum, which chronicles the history and struggles of the queer community, is now operating with only half of its $1 million budget.

A community resource at risk

For visitors like Marc Martorana, who comes to the library several times a month, the museum is an essential space for connection and learning.

"This is our history. This is our gay history," Martorana said. "We come here and read these books, we read our stories. We see people who represent our lives."

Despite the financial strain, Kesten remains optimistic about the museum's future.

"We will be here through thick and thin because we have an obligation to always be here to tell the story of our community," he said.

The Stonewall Museum is now aiming to raise $2 million over the next year to recover lost funding and continue its mission of preserving LGBTQ+ history.