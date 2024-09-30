Broward's Mosquito Control to spray section of Fort Lauderdale this week

Broward's Mosquito Control will spray larvacide in areas of Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - Trying to take the sting out of a patch of wet weather, Broward Mosquito Control will be out nightly this week spraying a section of Fort Lauderdale.

The larvicide being used is VectoBac WDG is not harmful to humans, pets, bees, aquatic habitats or environmentally sensitive areas.

The area being sprayed is bordered by E Sunrise Boulevard to the north, State Road A1A to the east, SE 17 Street to the south and Federal Highway to the west.

The spraying will take place Monday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

According to Mosquito Control, this is a "proactive measure to kill the larvae of the Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, known to potentially spread diseases such as dengue, yellow fever, and chikungunya."

Residents and business owners are encouraged to reduce potential mosquito breeding habitats by regularly surveying their property and removing any standing water found in buckets, tires, planters, birdbaths and fountains.

Residents experiencing mosquito problems can request service by calling 311.

