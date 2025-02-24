Mother, worker seriously injured in Broward machete attack; son in custody

A Broward woman is in critical condition after her son allegedly attacked her and another man with a machete Monday evening in Pembroke Pines, according to police and neighbors.

Darrell Dean Roberts, 38, was taken into custody after officers responded to multiple 911 calls about an armed suspect in the Encantada residential community near Southwest 190th Avenue and 15th Street.

According to police, the attack began around shortly before 5:30 p.m. when a service worker conducting repairs at the home was suddenly assaulted by Roberts. The worker sustained serious injuries and required emergency medical care.

A woman identified by neighbors as Roberts' mother attempted to intervene but was then attacked herself. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

CBS News Miami spoke to neighbors who said the son cut off the woman's fingers and struck her in the head multiple times.

Police arrived at the scene and quickly arrested Roberts. He has been charged with two counts of attempted homicide and is being held at the Broward County Jail.

Authorities said the incident is considered domestic in nature and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.