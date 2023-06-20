Broward to spray for mosquitoes in Broadview Park area

Broward to spray for mosquitoes in Broadview Park area

MIAMI - Broward County Mosquito Control will be spraying larvicide in the Broadview Park area Wednesday night beginning at 10 p.m. and continuing through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said the larvicide being used is VectoBac WDG is not harmful to humans, pets, bees, aquatic habitats or environmentally sensitive areas.

Broward County Mosquito Control said they continue to work closely with the Florida Department of Health and Code Enforcement partners in Broward's 31 municipalities to reduce the population of mosquitoes and their habitats.

Officials said residents and business owners are encouraged to reduce potential mosquito breeding habitats by regularly surveying their property and removing any standing water found in buckets, tires, planters, birdbaths and fountains.

Residents experiencing mosquito problems can request service by calling 311.