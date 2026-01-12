Watch CBS News
Local News

Broward teen who killed Deerfield Beach High football player sentenced to 25 years in prison

By
Sergio Candido
Managing Editor, South
Sergio Candido is the managing editor for the South region at cbsnews.com, coordinating multiplatform news coverage for CBS Miami, CBS Texas and CBS Atlanta. He previously worked for outlets including Telemundo and The Miami Herald.
Read Full Bio
Sergio Candido,
Joan Murray
Joan Murray
Joan Murray is an Emmy-winning journalist who has reported for CBS News Miami for over two decades.
Read Full Bio
Joan Murray

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

A South Florida teenager who admitted to killing another teen at a park in Deerfield Beach in 2022 has been sentenced this Monday to decades in prison.

Keantae Vaughn, now 17, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the Dec. 28, 2022, shooting death of 15-year-old Rickey Ferguson Jr. 

A judge sentenced Vaughn to 25 years in prison, with credit for three years already served in jail. Vaughn's attorney told the court that, with time served, he is expected to be released around age 35.

The sentencing hearing included emotional and wrenching statements from Ferguson's family, who described a life permanently altered by the loss of their son and relative. Family members spoke about the lasting pain and trauma left behind by the killing, saying their family has been shattered.

Police said the shooting happened at West Side Park park in Deerfield Beach. Ferguson was shot in the head by Vaughn on the park's football field. Vaughn, who was 14 at the time, was later charged as an adult in the case.

Ferguson Jr. was a sophomore at Deerfield Beach High School and a standout football player, known among classmates and coaches for his talent and potential.

The case drew attention because of the young ages of both the victim and the defendant, underscoring the devastating impact of gun violence on South Florida families and communities.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue