Boy, 14, charged as adult in killing of 16-year old in Deerfield

MIAMI - A South Florida 14-year-old is accused of murdering another teen.

Keantae Vaughn will be charged as an adult in the killing of Rickey Ferguson Junior.

Police say Vaughn shot and killed Ferguson Jr. back in December at park in Deerfield Beach.

Ferguson was in his sophomore year of high school and was a star football player for Deerfield Beach High school.   

