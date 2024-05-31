64-year-old Broward teacher charged with abuse of child with great bodily harm

MIAMI - A Monarch High School teacher is facing charges Friday after being accused of abusing a student.

The teacher was identified as Christopher Cagle, 64, who teaches science at the Coconut Creek school.

"What he did was wrong, to be honest," said a student. She said she's not a student of teacher of Cagle's, but "I don't think he should have put his hands on a student in the first place."

Police says the incident happened on Thursday at the school located in the 5000 block of Wiles Road. It was right before biology class at around 1 p.m.

"I was walking into the class and the kid said, 'Hey Cagle Bagle," said a girl who asked not to be identified but alleges she witnessed the incident and claims the teacher was provoked."

According to Coconut Creek Police, Cagle "… grabbed the student's arm and twisted it behind his back. Once the student was able to get his hand free, Cagle pulled his right ear… he then grabbed him by the top of his hair and pulled him into the classroom."

"At this time, while holding his hair, he pushed his head against the table two times. The top of the student's head struck the table…"

The police report also said, "The student left the classroom, he felt dizzy and called 911."

The victim's parents said they would be pursuing charges.

Cagle appeared in bond court Friday.

"Mr. Cagle you are charged with one count of abuse of child with great bodily harm, I do find probable cause. Bond will be $5,000 dollars, no victim contact," said the Broward County bond court judge.

Broward County Public Schools released the following statement:

"The school and District take all matters involving student safety seriously. The school's leadership is working with the District's Special Investigative Unit and Coconut Creek Police regarding this matter. The individual has been reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the case."