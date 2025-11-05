Watch CBS News
Four Broward students hospitalized after eating laced snacks at Margate Middle School, officials say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Miami

Four Broward County students were hospitalized Wednesday after eating snacks laced with an unknown substance at Margate Middle School, prompting an emergency response and district investigation.

More students exposed, officials say

Authorities said even more students were exposed, with the four taken to the hospital and others released to their parents. School and district administrators are working with police to identify the source of the laced snacks at the magnet school, which serves grades 6-8.

"Out of an abundance of caution, emergency services were contacted immediately and students received appropriate care," a spokesperson for Broward County Public Schools said.

Parents urged to warn children

The district urged parents to sit down with their children and explain the possible dire consequences.

"Parents are reminded to speak to their child(ren) about not sharing or eating food or candy that does not come from home and to report anything concerning to a trusted adult," a spokesperson for Broward County Public Schools said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

