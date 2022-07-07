Have you seen this teen? BSO needs help finding 16-year-old Akila Young from Tamarac

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating 16-year-old Akila Young.

According to officials, Akila was last seen Wednesday at around 4:00 a.m. in the 7700 block NW of 78 Avenue in Tamarac.

Akila stands about 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

The 16-year-old, who has brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pants.

According to her family, Akila suffers from several mental disorders that require medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact BSO's non-emergency number at (954) 764- HELP (4357).