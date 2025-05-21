New video shows man found injured after suspected hit-and-run in Pompano Beach

The Broward Sheriff's Office has released new surveillance footage as detectives investigate a possible hit-and-run that left a 69-year-old man injured on a Pompano Beach roadside las week.

On May 14, deputies responded around 3 p.m. to the 3000 block of North Dixie Highway, where they found the man lying on the side of the road with his bicycle next to him. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, the man had been riding his bicycle northbound on Dixie Highway when he was discovered unresponsive and hurt. Authorities say the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but they suspect it may have involved a hit-and-run.

Surveillance video shows a person riding an electric scooter southbound in the area around the time of the incident. Detectives believe that individual may have witnessed what happened and are asking them—or anyone with information—to come forward.

Tips can be submitted to BSO Violent Crimes Detective Brittany Armstrong at 954-321-4242 or through the SaferWatch app.