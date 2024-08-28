Broward Sheriff's Office: Pompano Beach shooting involving deputies under investigation

POMPANO BEACH - An investigation is underway after a deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. they received a report about gunfire in the 700 block of NW 5 Avenue.

Several people who live in the area said it began when their neighbor "Scott" could be heard yelling at something or someone. They said Scott could be very caring, but he was also paranoid and always walked around with his guns. They added that he was no stranger to law enforcement.

The woman who made the call to 911, who did not want to be identified in this report, said it was the sound of gunfire that got her attention.

"I came out to check what was going on. When I went back in the house we heard another shot, then we heard several shots, like a semi-automatic. That's when I picked up the phone and called 911. I was like 'Hey, over 20 shots have been fired'. As I was speaking to the 911 operator there were more shots being fired," she said.

Witnesses said when deputies arrived, Scott was standing in a courtyard with his guns and shot at them. They said the deputies returned fire and Scott was hit several times. The sheriff's office has not confirmed this account of what prompted the deputies to fire.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue took the injured man to a nearby hospital for treatment. No one else was injured.

The woman who called 911 said the shooting happened outside her son's room and she's not sure how she's supposed to protect him. Others who live in the area said there is too much gun violence in the neighborhood.

As per protocol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the officer-involved shooting.