Broward Sheriff's Office investigating New Year's Eve shooting that left teen, woman injured

Just before the new year began, a woman and a teen were shot in Tamarac, according to Broward Sheriff's Office.

BSO said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday night in the 7900 block of Northwest 71st Avenue in Tamarac. BSO has not arrested anyone yet, but said that one man was detained.

"It's shocking, it's disturbing, it's terrible," said neighbor Slater Griffin.

Griffin said he woke up to yellow tape surrounding his house and a crime scene across the street from him.

"That's crazy, like we've been here for like three years and there's been nothing like that here," Griffin said.

Griffin said the house where the shooting happened was always quiet.

"The lady says hi, but that's it. They pretty much work and stay in the house," Griffin said

Bob Doptoglon said he's lived in the neighborhood for 25 years and that the neighborhood has changed.

"I've never in the history of living here ever seen anything like this happen," he said.

BSO said the woman was treated for her gunshot wounds at the scene, but the teen was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Doptaglon said he's been poking around with other neighbors to find out more about the shooting.

"Apparently, I found out there was a guy who got shot. He ran and hid underneath one of the trucks there and was bleeding out and apparently, one of the ambulances got him out of the hospital, but I don't know if he made it or not," Doptaglon said.

Deputies have not released any names of victims yet. The agency's violent crimes and crime scene units are investigating the cause of the shooting.