Broward deputy receives minor injuries after hit-and-run driver hits vehicle twice

A Broward sheriff's deputy received minor injuries after their vehicle with struck twice by a hit-and-run driver early Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Few details have been released, but the Broward Sheriff's Office said that shortly before 3 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a crash involving a deputy and civilian vehicle in West Park.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a black Cadillac Escalade SUV exited the parking lot of the Playhouse Gentleman's Club at a high rate of speed, lost control and then slammed into the deputy's vehicle.

After that, detectives said the driver backed up and hit the deputy's vehicle a second time before fleeing the scene on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

However, the BSO said the vehicle soon became disabled and the suspect, who has been identified as Mervin Coffy, was arrested.

The sheriff's office said the deputy, who has not been identified, received minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation.