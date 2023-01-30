Watch CBS News
Local News

Broward sheriff's deputy fatally shoots person in Pompano Beach, authorities say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Deadly Pompano Beach shooting involved Broward deputies
Deadly Pompano Beach shooting involved Broward deputies 01:19

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A person was shot and killed by a Broward County Sheriff's Department deputy Monday morning, authorities said.

deputy-involved-shooting-1-30-23-1.jpg
Broward sheriff's deputy accused of shooting bank robbery suspect during a traffic stop in Pompano Beach.  CBS News Miami

Authorities were called to NE 4th Avenue and  E. Atlantic Boulevard around 10:30 a.m., according to a written statement by the sheriff's office.

Officials did not immediately disclose details about the incident but said the shooting is under "active investigation."

It was not clear if any other injuries were reported during the incident.

Police warned motorists in the area to expect delays because of the law enforcement activity.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 11:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.