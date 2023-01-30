Broward sheriff's deputy fatally shoots person in Pompano Beach, authorities say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A person was shot and killed by a Broward County Sheriff's Department deputy Monday morning, authorities said.

Broward sheriff's deputy accused of shooting bank robbery suspect during a traffic stop in Pompano Beach. CBS News Miami

Authorities were called to NE 4th Avenue and E. Atlantic Boulevard around 10:30 a.m., according to a written statement by the sheriff's office.

Officials did not immediately disclose details about the incident but said the shooting is under "active investigation."

It was not clear if any other injuries were reported during the incident.

Police warned motorists in the area to expect delays because of the law enforcement activity.