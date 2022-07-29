Watch CBS News
Broward sheriff's deputy involved crash in Pompano Beach

BSO involved accident in Pompano Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE - A man was taken to the hospital after he was struck early Friday morning by a Broward sheriff deputy's patrol car.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of N Ocean Drive in Pompano Beach.

The man, who had life threatening injuries, was taken to the hospital by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue.

The deputy was also taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

