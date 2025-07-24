Broward schools brace for enrollment drop, budget gap as new year nears

With just two weeks until the start of the 2025-26 school year, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn met with the news media Thursday at Blanche Ely High School, addressing key issues facing the district.

"We are an A District again"

"I'm excited we are an A district again," Hepburn told CBS Miami's Joan Murray, attributing the improvement to "our commitment to students."

Enrollment decline and budget concerns

Still, Hepburn acknowledged ongoing challenges, particularly a decade-long decline in student enrollment driven by school choice, vouchers, and families relocating for better cost of living.

"You have school choice, vouchers, and people leaving for other places where their paycheck goes further," he said.

The district expects 8,000 fewer students this year, bringing enrollment to between 180,000 and 190,000. That drop means fewer dollars and a projected $65 million shortfall in the district's $5 billion budget.

While no layoffs are expected, Hepburn said, "A few [schools] may close or we may repurpose a few."

New safety measures in place

On the security front, the district plans to install metal detectors at high school entryways and equip staff with crisis alert badges.