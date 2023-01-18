Broward school board member drafts motion to fire Superintendent Cartwright - again

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County public schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright could be fired for a second time as early as next week.

New school board member Allen Zeman has drafted a motion to fire Cartwright without cause effective July 1. The board is set to discuss the motion during a meeting on Tuesday, January 24th at which time Cartwright is scheduled to present her progress report on her plan of action.

Cartwright was fired last year, but the board reconsidered and gave her 90 days to prove herself and the work she was doing. At that time, four of the nine board members voted to sever ties with Cartwright. A fifth vote by Zeman would likely create the majority needed to fire her.

On Wednesday, the board will meet to discuss hiring a new firm to search for a new superintendent. There are four firms that have submitted letters of intent to lead that charge.

The board has also advertised for an interim superintendent if Dr. Cartwright is not kept on board while they search for her replacement.

Dr. Cartwright still has some hope she will keep her job and will explain why she should stay in her role at next week's meeting when she updates the board on her action plan.