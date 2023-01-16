Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright's fate hangs in the balance

What does the future hold for the Broward School District?

FORT LAUDERDALE - The fate of embattled Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright hangs in the balance.

On Wednesday, the Broward School Board will look at hiring a firm to search for a new superintendent.

On January 24th, Cartwright will update the board on her action plan. She was given 90 days last year to prove herself.

On that day, the School Board could vote on whether she stays. Some members of the board have expressed doubt about her leadership style.

"I've seen too much, I've heard too much and I know too much," said new board member Torey Alston in December.

The school board also advertised for the position of 'interim superintendent,' should Cartwright not be retained.

They received resumes, along with cover letters from the following candidates:

Earlean Smiley, a former Broward deputy superintendent, who later was a superintendent in South Carolina.

Wayne Alexander, a former Florida superintendent in Hernando County who has also served as a Connecticut school principal.

Stacia Foster, a lawyer from Coral Springs, who was a former New York teacher.

Jose Armando Martinez, a current principal at a Miami charter school.

Adam Taylor who has been a Vermont school superintendent.

Nicole Fang Lee a New York City public schools education administrator

"I've always had a background in education and I feel most alive in education," Lee told CBSMiami

On Monday, "Education is a field of service and leadership is part of that," said Lee who advocates a collaborative relationship with the board should she be picked.

While Coral Springs attorney Stacia Foster said, "students are different from 20 years ago. Social media is educating our children. If we don't attempt to reach them it will be social media to produce our next generation and we don't want that."