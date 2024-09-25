How will Helene impact South Florida? Here's the path and forecast

Hurricane Helene is on a path toward Florida's Big Bend area, with landfall expected on Thursday. The hurricane is forecast to grow into a major Category 3 storm and lash Florida with rain, high winds and life-threatening conditions.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for all of South Florida on Wednesday as the hurricane approached the state. Hurricane-force winds extended up to 15 miles from the storm's center and tropical-force winds extended up to 275 miles, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"It is important to remember that while center is projected to make landfall along the Big Bend, significant impacts will be felt up and down the west coast of Florida extending well outside of the center," said NEXT Weather meteorologist KC Sherman.

CBS Miami

A tropical storm warning was in effect Wednesday from Flamingo in Miami northward to South Santee River in South Carolina. The warning includes Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties. A tropical storm warning also covers Lake Okeechobee.

The warning in Monroe is for the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas.

A tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area within 36 hours

The National Hurricane Center urged people to rush to finish preparing for the storm Wednesday to protect lives and property amid the hurricane, which is expected to blow north through Florida's Panhandle Thursday evening.

Projected path of Hurricane Helene as of Wednesday afternoon. National Hurricane Center

South Florida weather forecast as Helene nears

"South Florida will feel the fringe impacts of Helene on Wednesday, with gusty, tropical bands of rain moving through," Sherman said.

The Florida Keys already was reporting tropical storm force wind gusts of 40 mph with squalls moving through the area.

Bands of heavy rain will continue to rotate through the area through Friday, and an average of 2 to 4 inches of rain is anticipated, Sherman said. There may be some locally heavier spots, particularly in areas that receive "training" rain bands that move over the same area for a prolonged period of time, she said.

A coastal flood warning has been issued for the Keys.

Saltwater flooding from storm surge will be a threat in the Keys with 1 to 3 feet of storm surge possible at high tide through Thursday.

There is also potential for an isolated tropical tornado Wednesday night into Thursday.

Windiest weather expected Thursday

The windiest weather is expected to arrive Thursday afternoon, when gusts up to 50 mph are expected across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Wind speeds could be as high as 60 mph down through the Florida Keys.

Rain squalls will contain strong wind and possibly funnel clouds, waterspouts and tornadoes. Storm surge of 1 to 3 feet with high tide is forecast.

Freshwater flooding from heavy rain will remain a threat through Friday, with a flood watch in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Forecast after landfall

Helene is expected to slow down after making landfall and turn toward the northwest over the southeastern U.S. on Friday and Saturday, the hurricane center says.

As Helene moves northward, winds will begin to die down on Friday. Gusty rain bands, however, will continue to move through the area.

"Weakening is expected after landfall, but Helene's fast forward speed will allow strong, damaging winds, especially in gusts, to penetrate well inland across the southeastern United States, including over the higher terrain of the southern Appalachian," the hurricane center says.

Conditions will begin to return to normal Friday night and by the weekend.