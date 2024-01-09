Broward County public schools considering a four day week for high schools, asking for input

Broward public schools considering a four day week for high schools

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Public School District is considering switching to a 4-day week for high schools.

At least one high school in the county has operated on a 4-day week for nearly 30 years.

In a survey emailed to parents, the district said it's gathering feedback on the measure.

"If this transition were to occur, high school students would attend school Monday through Thursday and have an optional 5th day for extended learning opportunities. The student day would be 8.5 hours long," said the Broward County Public School District.

BCPS says the deadline for input is Wednesday.