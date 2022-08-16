Broward public school students begin new year

Broward students head back to class for first day of school

FORT LAUDERDALE - Summer is over for students in Broward.

Tuesday is the first day of the new school year and buses were ready to roll on more than 700 routes in the predawn hours.

Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright said parents will be able to track their child's bus with a new app. It's called "Here Comes the Bus" and parents can sign up online.

"We do have a bus driver on every one of our routes this morning. That is a permanent bus driver, rather than a substitute or combined bus routes. We are 100 percent staffed on that. In addition to that, today in every one of our core academic classes we have a certified teacher in front of our students providing instruction on day one," said Cartwright during a stop at the bus depot in Pompano Beach.

Cartwright said their goals this year are to push students academically and make sure security is front and center.

"We do take threats and we do take bringing items to school very seriously and we will act on that. It's not meant to be as a threat, it's meant to say 'we take that seriously."

The district will transition to standard response protocols this year instead of the color codes when it comes to handling an emergency. They said using plain language such as "lockdown," "evacuate," and "secure" ensures all communication with emergency responders is clearly understood.

They will also be using the handheld metal detector program for high schools and middle schools. The searches will be random, picked by a computer that selects schools and classrooms on any given day.

Some students said they're excited to be back with their friends.

"I'm ready but I'm not," said fifth-grader Janaya Hoggins.

Her dad said protecting her is his number one priority.

"Main thing is security. I don't how well they beefed up security as far as people just being able to walk on to campus. That's my main thing we don't want any active shooters coming into the school," he said.

Bria Felton, whose son Jaceyon attends Pompano Beach Elementary, said she's impressed with the school's security.

"The safety here is good. I love it. I've never changed my son's school. He's been going here for three years," she said.

The boy's grandmother, Jacqueline Gaines, said she's looking forward to him excelling academically.

"He's a really smart kid and I want to say that I'm impressed with the teachers," she said.

Parents whose children need a laptop should check with their school. They can issue laptops to students who need them.

Cafeterias will be open using traditional food service lines.

The district said it will provide breakfast and lunch meals at no cost for all students at 167 eligible schools. Families will not need to complete an application to participate.

The remaining 61 schools will resume free breakfast for all students, under the Universal Free Breakfast Program. Students may also qualify for free lunch meals or reduced-price lunch meals for 4 cents based on their eligibility.

Broward County Public Schools is the second largest school district in the state and the sixth largest in the nation.