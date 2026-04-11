5 people injured, 2 in serious condition, after a multi-vehicle crash on I-595 in Broward, BSO Fire says

Multiple people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 595 on Saturday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Department.

At just around 2:30 p.m., BSFR responded to reports of a serious motor vehicle accident involving entrapment near the intersection of State Road 7 and I-595.

When crews arrived on scene, the crash involved at least four vehicles and a total of five people in the trapped cars.

Emergency personnel worked to extricate the people trapped within the wreckage and provided immediate medical care on scene.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital as Level 1 Trauma Alert due to the severity of their injuries. One of them was transported to Broward Health, and the other was transported to Memorial Hospital.

The conditions and transport status of the other three victims are unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as soon as more information is provided.