Broward Mosquito Control out in force to curb mosquito populations post-flooding

Heavy rainfall in South Florida brings perfect storm for mosquitos as crews get ahead of the swarm

Heavy rainfall in South Florida brings perfect storm for mosquitos as crews get ahead of the swarm

Heavy rainfall in South Florida brings perfect storm for mosquitos as crews get ahead of the swarm

FORT LAUDERDALE — Broward Mosquito Control crews are out in force — they're out here spraying larvicide, trying to tamp down an expected huge population of mosquitos after all that rain.

"What we do is we put a larvicide product and what this product does is reduce substantially the development of adult mosquitos," explained Adriana Toro from Broward Mosquito Control.

Last week's storm dumped more than 20 inches of rain in some areas, leaving standing water behind which is a breeding ground for mosquitos.

"By the end of this week, beginning of next week, we are expecting that the adult mosquito population to increase, and we are going to get a peak in adult mosquitoes," Toro said.

Jerry, who did not want to give his last name, has lived in South Florida all his life. He knows that around the house you have to look for standing water.

"Next thing you're going to have, not only mosquitos, you're going to get palmetto bugs, all kinds of little critters you don't want," he warned.

Mosquito control says water can hide in places you don't suspect in your yard like in Bromeliads, bottle caps, flower pots and toys.

The goal is to do whatever you can to avoid larvae turning into full-grown mosquitos.

"At that time we are going to ramp up our adulticiding treatment which is spraying by different means to suppress that population," Toro said.