Broward mayor targets BSO training center gym spending as he vows investigation of sheriff

A public feud between top Broward County officials has escalated after Mayor Mark Bogen called for an investigation into how Sheriff Gregory Tony spends the Broward Sheriff's Office's $870 million core budget.

"The first thing we're going to initiate is an investigation into the sheriff and how he's spending his core budget of 870 million," Bogen said.

Bogen specifically targeted spending on BSO's training center, pointing out a gym that he compared to a luxury spa. He argued that taxpayers deserve explicit answers regarding agency spending, noting that previous audits lacked specifics.

"They need to know whether the dollars are being spent for law enforcement or they're being spent for massages, cold plunges, saunas, or anything else that does not have to do with law enforcement," Bogen said.

Bogen added that he intends to initiate a broader probe into resource allocation, though he did not provide supporting evidence.

"I'm not going to come out until I have all my i's dotted and T's crossed, but we have already received information on how he's using certain government resources for his friends," Bogen said.

Sheriff Tony responded to Bogen's claims on social media, saying, "It just got really, really sporty".

Tony stated that BSO has been audited before and emphasized that commissioners were aware of the cold plunge and sauna from a 2024 county audit. That audit also revealed commissioners were initially kept in the dark when the wellness center was built.

"So they're going again amongst the community, standing at a podium and microphone, knowing this exists and they're still looking you in the face and lying to you," Tony said.

Tony insisted he had nothing to hide and invited federal and state law enforcement agencies to inspect BSO.

"I welcome our partners at the FBI to come in here if needed," Tony said. "I welcome our partners at the FDLE to come in here if needed, and I'm offering that as a volunteer opportunity. You know why? I'm not a hit dog".