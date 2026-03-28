Broward man arrested for domestic-related stabbing of woman and teenager, Sheriff's Office says

A man was arrested after deputies said he stabbed a woman and a teenager in Deerfield Beach and fled the scene.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a domestic-related stabbing in the 4700 block of Northeast 1st Terrace Friday night at around 11:30 p.m. They found a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was transported to the hospital.

Deputies identified the suspect as an adult man who lived with the victim, but he was not at the home when she was found.

At around 3:30 a.m., deputies found the suspect's car in the area of East Copans Road and North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach. They attempted to make a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to stop.

Eric Senat is facing two premeditated murder charges and two attempted felony murder charges, according to the Broward County Corrections' inmate search. Broward Corrections

The suspect, later identified by BSO as Eric Senat, 34, drove a small distance before crashing into a fence, abandoning his car, and fleeing on foot before deputies took him into custody.

Deputies found a teenage girl inside Senat's car suffering from stab wounds as well. Both Senat and the teenager were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Senat is facing two premeditated murder charges and two attempted felony murder charges, according to the Broward County Corrections' inmate search.

BSO said that they contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families regarding this case, as their Special Victims and Crime Scene Units are investigating. No word yet on the conditions of the people involved.