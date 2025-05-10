Watch CBS News
Local News

Broward man accused of groping woman, tearing her dress and flashing gun at Florida Keys motel

By
Sergio Candido
Managing Editor, South
Sergio Candido is a managing editor for the South at cbsnews.com, coordinating multiplatform news coverage for CBS Miami and CBS Texas. He previously worked for outlets including Telemundo and The Miami Herald.
Read Full Bio
Sergio Candido

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

A Hallandale Beach man was arrested early Friday in the Florida Keys after allegedly grabbing a woman, threatening her with a gun and attempting to flee from deputies, authorities said.

John Fitzpatrick, 41, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the Big Pine Motel on U.S. 1 around 1 a.m. after a woman reported she feared being shot. The woman told deputies she was with Fitzpatrick inside a vehicle in the motel parking lot when he displayed a firearm, told her he was dangerous, groped her, tore her dress, and grabbed her wrist as she tried to escape, MCSO said.

When deputies confronted Fitzpatrick, he allegedly pulled away and attempted to run. He was caught and taken into custody. Authorities said he had a loaded handgun on him at the time of his arrest.

No injuries were reported.

Fitzpatrick was booked into jail at 2:40 a.m. on May 9 and is being held on a series of charges, including altering the identification of a weapon, committing an unnatural or lascivious act, and criminal mischief. His arraignment is scheduled for May 22.

The arrest took place at 30725 Overseas Highway in Big Pine Key. Fitzpatrick's listed occupation is "none."

Sergio Candido

Sergio Candido is a managing editor for the South at cbsnews.com, coordinating multiplatform news coverage for CBS Miami and CBS Texas. He previously worked for outlets including Telemundo and The Miami Herald.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.