Broward man accused of groping woman, tearing her dress and flashing gun at Florida Keys motel

A Hallandale Beach man was arrested early Friday in the Florida Keys after allegedly grabbing a woman, threatening her with a gun and attempting to flee from deputies, authorities said.

John Fitzpatrick, 41, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the Big Pine Motel on U.S. 1 around 1 a.m. after a woman reported she feared being shot. The woman told deputies she was with Fitzpatrick inside a vehicle in the motel parking lot when he displayed a firearm, told her he was dangerous, groped her, tore her dress, and grabbed her wrist as she tried to escape, MCSO said.

When deputies confronted Fitzpatrick, he allegedly pulled away and attempted to run. He was caught and taken into custody. Authorities said he had a loaded handgun on him at the time of his arrest.

No injuries were reported.

Fitzpatrick was booked into jail at 2:40 a.m. on May 9 and is being held on a series of charges, including altering the identification of a weapon, committing an unnatural or lascivious act, and criminal mischief. His arraignment is scheduled for May 22.

The arrest took place at 30725 Overseas Highway in Big Pine Key. Fitzpatrick's listed occupation is "none."