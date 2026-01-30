Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hospitalized after argument inside Swap Shop ends in shooting in Broward, Lauderhill police say

By
Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South.
Read Full Bio
Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

Lauderhill police are investigating a shooting inside the Swap Shop that left a man injured Friday afternoon. 

The incident happened at around 4 p.m. at 3291 West Sunrise Blvd. 

According to police, the shooting was sparked by a verbal argument between two men that escalated into a physical altercation. During the incident, they fought over a gun, which discharged and shot one of the men in the leg. 

The injured man was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound police say is a non-life threatening injury. 

No other injuries were reported. 

There is no one at large, authorities said, nor any threat to the area. 

The investigation is still ongoing. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue