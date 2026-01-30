Man hospitalized after argument inside Swap Shop ends in shooting in Broward, Lauderhill police say

Lauderhill police are investigating a shooting inside the Swap Shop that left a man injured Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4 p.m. at 3291 West Sunrise Blvd.

According to police, the shooting was sparked by a verbal argument between two men that escalated into a physical altercation. During the incident, they fought over a gun, which discharged and shot one of the men in the leg.

The injured man was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound police say is a non-life threatening injury.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no one at large, authorities said, nor any threat to the area.

The investigation is still ongoing.