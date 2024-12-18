Broward Judge Mardi Levey Cohen could face 10-day suspension, public reprimand

TALLAHASSEE - Broward County Judge Mardi Levey Cohen could face a 10-day suspension and a public reprimand stemming from allegations that she acted improperly during a 2022 re-election campaign.

In a filing Wednesday at the state Supreme Court, the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission said it had reached agreement with the county judge on the proposed discipline.

The filing came after the Supreme Court in September rejected a proposal that would have led to a public reprimand.

The Supreme Court did not explain its reasons but sent the case back to the Judicial Qualifications Commission, which investigates alleged misconduct by judges and makes recommendations.

The Supreme Court has ultimate disciplinary authority.

Wednesday's filing said Levey Cohen was accused, in part, of forwarding an email about her election opponent to a representative of the Wynmoor Condominium Democratic Club "without verifying the accuracy of the claims."

The information, for example, included an accusation that Levey Cohen's opponent obtained money from the federal Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic when she did not qualify.

She was elected in 2010 and re-elected elected to a new six-year term in 2016.

7Levey Cohen graduated from the University of Florida Levin College of Law and was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1987.