Former Broward substitute teacher faces judge after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor

A former substitute teacher at Northeast High School was ordered to stay away from minors and the victim after facing a judge Saturday on charges of sexual misconduct involving a child.

Marsel Smith, 27, was arrested Friday by Oakland Park police and charged with engaging in a romantic relationship with a minor.

During the hearing, the judge informed Smith of the charges: "Good morning, Mr. Smith. You've been charged with soliciting or engaging in a romantic relationship as an authority figure with a minor and sexual battery by somebody 24 years of age or older on a victim 16 or 17 years of age".

Smith's attorney asked the court to lower his bond, requesting $10,000 for each count, stating that Smith could not post the $25,000 and $35,000 bonds.

The attorney noted Smith has lived in South Florida for the past 25 years, has family in the area, and works as a substitute teacher and a security officer in Broward County.

Broward County Public Schools sent a copy of an email from the principal to parents and staff notifying them of the incident.

The email stated, in part: "An individual who is not a Broward County Public Schools employee but worked as a substitute teacher through Kelly Education was arrested today, Friday, April 24, accused of sexual misconduct with a student. We are deeply disturbed by the allegations and are working closely with the Broward Sheriff's Office regarding this matter".

The statement added that Smith is "no longer permitted to work as a substitute teacher anywhere in Broward County Public Schools".

Smith was ordered to stay away from minors as well as the victim. CBS News Miami reached out to Kelly Education regarding the incident and has not heard back.