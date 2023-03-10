Broward Heart Walk stresses the importance of early detection and education

FORT LAUDERDALE - On Sunday more than two thousand people will come together for the Broward Heart Walk.

The "I Walk To Save Lives" campaign will help further educate the public about the impact that heart disease and stroke can cause.

It also gives survivors an outlet to share their stories and inspire others.

"It's such a great way to feel supported, the community comes out, other survivors come out, and it's just so inspiring to hear everyone's story, whether it was themselves or someone they are close to," said Amelia Sofis, a survivor herself.

Sofis was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition when she was a teen. She attributes her good health today to her parents and the doctors that helped her.

"I was so young I think I didn't realize the gravity of what was happening. Like I said, I was so lucky my parents caught this early because they were educated," she said.

Doctors stress the importance of education and recognizing symptoms early.

"We look for some of these red flags. Young family history would be a red flag in any individual. The history of hypertension, high cholesterol, elevated blood, sugar, or diabetes is also a concern," said Dr. Scott Ross.

While the walk will be filled with dozens of survivors, Dr. Ross said we also need to remember the ones who didn't make it.

"It's a reminder that for every survivor you probably know someone who hasn't survived. That's why we do what we do, it isn't just for the survivors, it's to prevent lives being lost and with early detection, we can treat," said Dr. Ross.

Sunday's walk is at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, it starts at 8 a.m.

Those who want to take part can register at browardheartwalk.org.