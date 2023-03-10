Watch CBS News
Local News

Broward Heart Walk stresses the importance of early detection and education

By Nicole Lauren

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

FORT LAUDERDALE - On Sunday more than two thousand people will come together for the Broward Heart Walk.

The "I Walk To Save Lives" campaign will help further educate the public about the impact that heart disease and stroke can cause.

It also gives survivors an outlet to share their stories and inspire others.

"It's such a great way to feel supported, the community comes out, other survivors come out, and it's just so inspiring to hear everyone's story, whether it was themselves or someone they are close to," said Amelia Sofis, a survivor herself.

Sofis was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition when she was a teen. She attributes her good health today to her parents and the doctors that helped her.

"I was so young I think I didn't realize the gravity of what was happening. Like I said, I was so lucky my parents caught this early because they were educated," she said.

Doctors stress the importance of education and recognizing symptoms early.

"We look for some of these red flags. Young family history would be a red flag in any individual. The history of hypertension, high cholesterol, elevated blood, sugar, or diabetes is also a concern," said Dr. Scott Ross.

While the walk will be filled with dozens of survivors, Dr. Ross said we also need to remember the ones who didn't make it.

"It's a reminder that for every survivor you probably know someone who hasn't survived. That's why we do what we do, it isn't just for the survivors, it's to prevent lives being lost and with early detection, we can treat," said Dr. Ross.

Sunday's walk is at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, it starts at 8 a.m.

Those who want to take part can register at browardheartwalk.org.

Nicole Lauren
nicole-lauren.png

Nicole Lauren is a general assignment reporter who joined the CBS4 This Morning team in April 2022. You can watch her in our morning newscasts Monday through Friday starting at 4:30am.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 9:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.