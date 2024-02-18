Florida Department of Health investigates Broward County's multiple measles cases

WESTON — The Florida Department of Health is carrying out an epidemiological investigation surrounding the multiple cases of measles at a Broward County elementary school over the weekend.

DOH-Broward announced on Sunday that it is investigating the cases in response to the four reported cases that appeared at Manatee Bay Elementary School in Weston over the weekend.

"Please note all details regarding the investigation are confidential," the agency stated.

"DOH-Broward is continuously working with all partners including Broward County Public Schools and local hospitals to identify contacts that are at risk of transmission."

In its press release, DOH-Broward has notified local healthcare providers, stating that those who have received the full series of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) immunization are 98% protected and are highly unlikely to contract the disease.

According to DOH-Broward, measles is highly contagious and can remain infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours, with over a 90% contraction rate among susceptible contacts, including those who are immunocompromised or have not received the full series of MMR vaccinations.

"Based on exposure timeframe, DOH-Broward is identifying susceptible contacts that may be candidates for post-exposure prophylaxis through MMR or immunoglobin," the agency stated.

DOH-Broward stated that symptoms generally begin about eight to 14 hours after exposure but can range up to 21 days. Transmission is possible four days before the rash becomes visible and four days after it appears. Additionally, in some cases, measles can result in severe outcomes, including pneumonia and encephalitis.

The most prominent symptom of measles is the rash that develops on the face and neck, which can spread to the rest of the body. However, DOH-Broward notes that other symptoms include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

"If you suspect or notice any of the symptoms, contact your healthcare provider to receive instructions on how to safely seek medical attention without exposing other patients," DOH-Broward stated.

The agency also stated that people should not abruptly visit DOH-Broward or your healthcare provider without contacting them ahead of time.