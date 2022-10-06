Broward mailing out 365,000 'Vote-by-Mail' ballots

FORT LAUDERDALE - More than 365,000 'Vote-by-Mail' ballots for the November general election will be mailed out on Thursday by the Broward Supervisor of Elections Office.

Only voters who requested it will receive one. However, it's not too late to request one. The deadline is October 29th by 5 p.m.

Those wishing to vote, but haven't registered yet, have until Tuesday, October 11th.

Early in-person voting will begin in Broward on Monday, October 24th.

Election day is Tuesday, November 8th.

For more information on how to register to vote, request a 'Vote-by-Mail' ballot, or update voter status, visit browardvotes.gov.