An investigation is underway in Pompano Beach after the Broward Sheriff's Office said a deputy opened fire during a confrontation with an armed person late Thursday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Northwest 6th Street in Pompano Beach just before 11 a.m.

When deputies responded, they said they "made contact with an armed individual."

At some point during that response, the Broward Sheriff's Office said the deputy opened fire.

The Broward Sheriff's Office didn't release any other information but would provide new details later on Thursday afternoon.

This is now the second incident involving a Broward deputy reported on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday morning, the Broward Sheriff's Office said a deputy, K-9 and armed person were all shot during a burglary investigation in Cooper City.

The deputy, who hasn't been identified, received injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The K-9 was rushed to a veterinary hospital in Hollywood in critical but stable condition.

The armed person who was shot has since been taken into custody.

CBS News Miami is working to gather more information and will update this story as more details are received.