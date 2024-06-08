Broward County Transit offering park-and-ride services for Stanley Cup Games 1 and 2

FORT LAUDERDALE — Are you going to the Stanley Cup Final to watch the Florida Panthers face off against the Edmonton Oilers but stressing about driving and parking? Well, Broward County Transit is here to help.

Ahead of Games 1 and 2 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, BCT is offering a park-and-ride service for hockey fans for both matches.

The public transportation agency will have free parking lots at Government Center West on North University Drive in Plantation, where game-goers can park their cars and hop aboard BCT's express buses for just $2 to and from the arena.

The buses will be operating on a frequent schedule, meaning that fans shouldn't have to wait long for transportation. The drop-off location will be at the Express Bus Park & Ride lot inside Gate 7 at Amerant Bank Arena.

Not only will the service provide more convenient transportation to and from the games, but it also is more eco-friendly, BCT noted.

"Sit back, relax and enjoy the ride to the game," the agency stated.

Trips from Government Center West to the arena are scheduled for 5, 6 and 7 p.m. Meanwhile, return trips will have three buses at the arena starting at 10 p.m. and continue helping fans return to the parking lots until everyone has made it back to Government Center West.