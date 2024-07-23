Broward County School Board passes cell phone ban for students
MIAMI - The Broward County School Board passed a cell phone ban for students on Tuesday afternoon.
The measure prevents most cellphone use during the school day, even during breaks, class changes and lunch.
Currently, students have to silence or turn their phones off during the school day unless authorized by a teacher for instructional use.
The superintendent plans to meet with principals to figure out how this policy will be implemented on each campus for the upcoming school year.