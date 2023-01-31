Watch CBS News
Broward County man claims $1 million prize playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE - A Broward County man claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery's Miami District Office. 

Ricardo Canales, 55, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.   

Canales purchased his winning ticket from Kwik Stop, located at 2201 Davie Boulevard in Ft. Lauderdale. 

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.   

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.   

First published on January 31, 2023 / 2:45 PM

