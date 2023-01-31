Broward County man claims $1 million prize playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game
TALLAHASSEE - A Broward County man claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery's Miami District Office.
Ricardo Canales, 55, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
Canales purchased his winning ticket from Kwik Stop, located at 2201 Davie Boulevard in Ft. Lauderdale.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire.
The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.
