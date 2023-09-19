Broward County Commissioners hear from public on $8.6B budget for next year

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Commission held the second of two hearings Tuesday evening to discuss its proposed $8.6 billion spending plan for the next fiscal year.

The commission was expected to gather public input during the meeting, which will be livestreamed for those who want to watch it online.

According to a written statement, the county said property taxpayers will have no change in their county-levied millage rate from the budget that is under consideration.

But the county's statement said homesteaded properties are expected to see increases in tax bills of 3 percent due to the "Save Our Homes" provision.

The Tuesday meeting followed a similar hearing that was held on Sept. 7.